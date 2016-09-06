A Very, Very Busy Week In Copenhagen On A $53,000 Salary

Day Five 8:30 a.m. — It’s Friday, so I woke up way too late for work to go to the gym. I don’t want to go to work at all, because I won tickets for a big festival that’s been going on all week and I wanted to go up on Friday, since it was ending Sunday.



9:30 a.m. — I grab an apple on my way to work. I’m so late.



11:30 a.m. — The catered lunch is in the office, which I opted out of this month to save that money, but there is SO MUCH extra food. I cave and just eat the work’s lunch — I am the worst! Nobody notices or cares. This could be dangerous!



3:30 p.m. — I boldly go back for seconds, because I just got told I’ll have to stay late for a meeting.



4 p.m. — My boyfriend shows up at work with roses and tells me that I actually don’t have a meeting, he had my coworkers lie to me, because he wanted to surprise me and take me out and he knew I’d leave.



5 p.m. — MY BOYFRIEND PROPOSES TO ME IN A PARK. There were picnic blankets, rose petals, Champagne, and cheese. I’m over the moon!



8 p.m. — We go for dim sum and cocktails for dinner. We are running late for the reservation he made, so we take an Uber. I pay. $17.92



8:15 p.m. — I order a cocktail and wonton soup, my boyfriend orders a beer and wonton soup, and we share pork dumplings and duck spring rolls. The bill comes out to $68.10 (you don’t tip in Denmark) and we would have split it, but he won $75 betting on Iceland in the Euro Cup, so he treats.



10 p.m. — Our friends are waiting for us at a nearby beer-and-barbecue restaurant to celebrate. We pop bottles of fancy beer to celebrate our engagement. I don’t really like beer, so I get a gin and tonic. $12



11 p.m. — We head to a dance club and shake it to some funky house all night. Someone buys both my fiancé and I gin and tonics to say congrats. We accept!



2 a.m. — We take an Uber home. I pay again. $23.89



Daily Total: $53.81