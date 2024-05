Money Diary: A Communications Manager On £38,000

This week: “I’m a 26-year-old manager working in communications. I grew up in Scotland and moved to London after the pandemic for work. Since publishing my previous diary this time last year, I’ve gotten engaged, had a promotion, and sadly lost a close family member. My last diary attracted a lot of flak as my fiancé, H, who works in finance, earns roughly eight to 10 times my salary. I appreciate it is controversial but I think we have a system that works for us. Living costs aside, we tend to split things down the middle and both like to treat each other. And to answer some comments from last time: No, H is not a sugar daddy/older than me, nor did I know how much he made when we met — trust me when I say, I’m not hot enough for that. Generally, I like to think I’m decent with money although I’m aware I’m now in a privileged position. I haven’t increased my monthly budget since moving in together and I put all my savings straight to my ISA. At the same time, I know I won’t be young and living in London forever so I do want to make the most of it.”