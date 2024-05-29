Money Diary: A Communications Manager On £38,000

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

My parents gave me £13,000 towards the cost of my master’s. This was money they’d saved up over decades to pay off their mortgage, and I feel both incredibly grateful and guilty they gifted it to me. I have since offered it to them as a lump sum but they wouldn’t take it. Sadly, a close family member passed away last year after living with my family — I am extremely grateful to be receiving a third of their estate in the next month, which will come out to roughly £20,000. I haven’t decided what to do with this other than high-yield savings as I feel some guilt that they worked hard all their life for it, and specified it was to give me a good start in life, which through other circumstances I’ve already had.