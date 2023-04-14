Money Diary: A Senior Account Executive On 35k

This week: "I'm a 25-year-old senior account executive working in communications. I grew up in Scotland and moved to London after the pandemic for work. I recently moved in with my boyfriend, H, who works in finance and earns roughly eight to 10 times my salary. We are still ironing out some of the kinks in splitting finances but I think we have a system that works for us. Living costs aside, we tend to split things down the middle and both like to treat each other. Generally, I like to think I'm decent with money although I'm aware I'm now in a privileged position. I haven't increased my monthly budget since moving and I send all my savings straight to my ISA. At the same time, I know I won't be young and living in London forever so I do want to make the most of it."