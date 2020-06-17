Money Diary: A Cloud Architect In Leeds On 84k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 32-year-old working in the tech industry and living alone with my dog in a house I bought almost four years ago in a village near Leeds. My relationship is on rocky ground so my partner and I have lived apart for several months. I'm in a fortunate position whereby it hasn't impacted my finances as I bought the house before we met when I was on a much lower salary and I haven't allowed any lifestyle creep since. I'm very aware of how lucky I am to still have a job during the pandemic, never mind one that pays me this well. As far as spending goes I favour travel and experiences over material items and keep well below my means."
Industry: Technology
Age: 32
Location: Leeds
Salary: £84,000 base plus ~£17-21k which is a combination of cash bonus and RSUs (restricted stock units) that vest at fixed times of the year.
Paycheque: Currently £4,982 (includes a monthly pro rata portion of a £13k cash bonus for the year, ends January).
Number of housemates: One, my dog.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage £568. I put the offer on this house almost four years ago when earning £40k and saved the 10% deposit when earning in the 30s. It's a five-year fixed mortgage so payments are low for my current circumstances until I renegotiate.
Loan payments: £0. The £105k mortgage is my only debt.
Utilities: Council tax £125, gas and electric £59, water £21, Sky broadband £31.
Savings? As I just paid off my student loan and I've reached my cash savings goals, I have a new budget starting this month. £1,000 S&S ISA, £500 holiday pot, £300 First Direct regular saver, £1,500 mortgage overpayments (to use my 10% allowance by December), £100 car maintenance pot and £10 into each pot for my niece and nephew.
All other monthly expenses: £11.99 YouTube Premium, £14.99 Spotify Family (I use their Netflix), £10 Patreon, £33 mobile contract, £2.50 Ring Doorbell, £1.59 Google Storage. I'm left with about £680 for transport, food shopping (£140), charity (£50), gifts, dining out and dog expenses. Transport (usually £60) and dining out (usually £150) have dropped to £0 during lockdown. Dog costs average £40-80 a month not including pet insurance.
Annual expenses: £130 car tax, £500 car insurance, £550 pet insurance, £200 home and contents insurance, £69 National Trust membership, £32 password manager, £56.99 The Guardian membership, £35.99 Calm app.
