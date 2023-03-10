Money Diary: A Business Management Assistant On 16k

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old mum of a feisty toddler, working part-time. I live in the southeast with my husband, baby and the dog. We find ourselves in a constant battle between 'treat yourself' and being sensible and paying off the credit card and building savings. We have a healthy amount of equity in our house at the moment but that will be wiped out this year when we remortgage and (hopefully) pay back the Help to Buy equity loan we took out when purchasing our house. On paper, our household income seems great (£60k plus bonuses, around £75k if I was FTE) but life is just so expensive that we have to cut back on a lot of luxuries. We haven’t been abroad since the world reopened, we rarely have proper date nights, I do my own nails and I’ve recently started buying/selling clothes on Vinted. I don’t want to moan too much because we are in a really good position and I am well aware that many people are struggling at the moment. We had such high disposable incomes pre-baby but we chose to start a family and have those responsibilities so we have to suck it up."