Money Diary: A 21-Year-Old Student Biomedical Scientist On 16k

This week: "I recently moved to London to start my industrial placement as part of my uni course, something I would definitely recommend to everyone. It also gives you an extra year of uni and you get paid for it! Fair warning: it took me six months, dozens of applications and five interviews to get this job so if you don't get one straightaway, that's fine, keep pushing. The life I dreamed of having in London while on placement is definitely not what it is now due to the pandemic. I thought I would be going to art exhibitions and museums every weekend, going for walks down the Thames when, in reality, I can't just vibe my way through my weekend – if I want to go to the Tate I have to book in advance and that is a whole faff.