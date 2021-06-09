Money Diary: A 37-Year-Old In Advertising On 150k

When I turned 30, I finally became debt-free. I have worked hard at my career and so thanks to the rising wages, I quickly saved up a small deposit to buy my first flat. In the same month I completed on that flat, I broke up with my boyfriend and started a new job, so it was quite an intense time! I realised I needed to reassess what made me happy, particularly if I was likely to be single for a while (which, it turns out, I have been ever since). I’ve worked on that throughout my 30s. I think it means I’m still a bit too laissez-faire with my money but I like to use it to make the best of life. My parents are generous to a fault, with time and money, and I think I get a bit of that from them.