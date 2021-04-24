Money Diary: An Admissions Assistant In Edinburgh On 20k

Housing costs: £875 rent per month split between us both, £135 council tax split between us, £12 for my share of the Wi-Fi and our electricity is always a bit confusing but usually between £10-20 per month.

Loan payments: £0

Transport: Currently nothing fixed as I am not using a monthly bus pass anymore. Generally I’d maybe spend between £5 to £10 on bus tickets in the month overall. I still try to save the equivalent of the bus pass every month in a Revolut vault and use this build-up to avoid touching my savings pot when I want to splurge.

Savings? Around £4,000 which I’ve built up since starting my job two years ago. This is split across a couple of vaults for general savings, travel, bus pass and birthday money which I’ve earmarked for new clothes eventually. I’ve about €2,000 in a bank account based in Ireland which I rarely use and so is another form of savings. I’m currently trying to maximise my savings for if I do go back to uni to become a teacher so have been using a saving challenge I found on Pinterest to try to get me to save £2,000 this year.

Other: £10 for my phone plan with Vodafone though I now sporadically top up since the pandemic and lockdowns. Cloud storage 79p. Grüum shampoo/conditioner bars subscription every three months £11 – I originally got into these for travelling but actually really enjoy using them compared to bottles. Netflix but this comes from my Irish account and is about €8 I think. I bought the Body Coach app when on offer back in January for the year in one lump sum (£60ish). Calm Premium £17.99 – I stumbled across this amazing offer and couldn’t resist so I finally caved and I have had no regrets. I did have Spotify Premium three month trial but I cancelled it before I was charged and I hate past me's decision every time an ad comes on.