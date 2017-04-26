Housing costs: Mortgage £845.08/ Service charge £100

Loan payments: Student loan £179 – deducted from my paycheque before I get it.

Utilities: Internet, landline & BT TV £34.99/ Gas & electric £54/ Water £25.74/ Council tax £84.10/ TV licence £12.12

Transportation: £110 for travel card from Penge to London: my commute works out at £2.60 each way. My dad loaned me the money for the yearly travel card as it worked out a lot cheaper than paying weekly or monthly, and I pay him back the £110 per month.

Phone bill: £27.99

Health insurance: £45 – deducted from my paycheque before I get it.

Savings: I have a few online accounts where I try to put a bit of money each month: £150 holiday, £50 birthday and Christmas, £20 for wedding fund (I have a couple of weddings coming up in the next year that I’ll need travel, hotel and gift for), £30 student loan (I’m hoping to have finished paying it back before I turn 31 so if I can overpay a bit for the next couple years I should be able to).

Other: Netflix £7.49, Amazon Prime £7.99, Gym £27.99, Spotify £9.99.

Insurance: Home £18.56, life £12.99, buildings £12.73.