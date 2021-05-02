Why Everyone’s Taking Up Metabolic Workouts Post-Lockdown

Being a beginner doesn't mean that metabolic conditioning is inaccessible to you, though. Quite the opposite. You just shouldn't let the format intimidate you, says Oliver from Psycle. "Starting anything new can feel intimidating and it’s always important to be conservative when you try a new type of training for the first time." Instead of being put off, he advises going into a class setting and talking to the instructor about how best to get the benefits of this form of training. "Make sure you talk to the instructor to get advice on the exercises and the styles of training which are unfamiliar to you. Focus on your form and technique above everything, keeping your movements slower and more deliberate until you are familiar and start to feel more confident."