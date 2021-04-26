Plan Your Workouts Around Your Period – & Change Your Fitness Forever

"My in-depth relationship with my hormones came when I was pregnant during my career and then came back to competing," Jessica tells R29. "That was a massive eye-opener for me as to how, firstly, your hormones affect you in relationship to your ligaments, your muscles, everything! I had no idea how powerful it could be." While the hormone cycles at play in pregnancy are massively different from those in a typical menstrual cycle, it showed her that this key area was being overlooked – even within elite sport at the time. "It is being spoken about more and there's more emphasis and research being done to understand the relationship between your menstrual cycle and athletes in different sports. But I think within the general public, a lot of people don't perhaps understand the stages, the terminology behind it and it can often be quite confusing. In that sense, people just think they'll leave it and carry on with what they're doing. When actually there's a massive benefit to be had to understanding what’s going on." And so as part of Jennis, Dr Ross and Jessica have developed the CycleMapping programme, which aims to help you learn to move with – and not fight against – your body.