Married At First Sight UK Is Every Bit As Chaotic As The Aussie Version

With the cast featuring electricians from Doncaster and veterinary nurses from Essex, the series has (theoretically) strived to set itself apart from rival UK reality shows like Love Island , which was roundly criticised this year for featuring wannabe influencers instead of strangers looking for love. However, by the end of episode one of MAFS, it's clear not all the contestants are on the hunt for the real deal. With some of the contestants as young as 25, it's hard to believe that their experiences in the dating world are lengthy enough to force them into marrying someone they don’t know the name of. Although, after listening to some of the show’s The Apprentice-style taxi confessionals, you'd be forgiven for thinking the dating scene in the UK is not worth navigating at all (you can be your own judge of that).