3 Unfussy Dinner Party Recipes For People Who Are Allergic To Hosting

There are a million reasons why entertaining at home shouldn't have become as popular as it has, and tiny flats and huge expense on the host's part are just two of them. And yet, for some reason, it is far more fashionable these days to say "Oh please, come round for dinner," rather than "Let's meet in a mutually convenient eatery where someone else will handle literally every stressful part of the evening from preparing the food to the washing up afterwards."