Inside The ‘Healthiest’ Condo In New York City, Which Celebrities Love

These days, it seems like almost everybody's into self-care, but not everybody can afford to take the wellness trend to the level of say, Leonardo Dicaprio and the Kardashian-Jenners. These celebs, however, can easily pay what it takes to stay in what has been dubbed the "healthiest" condo in New York City.
Each condo in the six-unit building at 66 East 11th in Greenwich Village features multiple wellness-promoting amenities thanks to the building's developer, Delos. A few of these amenities include anti-microbial coatings on high-touch areas, Vitamin C-filtered showers, "posture-supportive" oak flooring, in-duct aromatherapy, and individually programmed circadian lighting systems.
Leonardo DiCaprio used to live at 66 East 11th, but sold his unit in 2016 for $8 million. The massive penthouse unit is currently listed by Douglas Elliman for $26 million. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have all three toured it and though they reportedly showed interest, ultimately, none of them has ended up purchasing it. That means it's still on the market for anyone who can afford for their self-care routine to be ingrained in every inch of their home.
Take a look ahead to see inside this wellness-centric penthouse and read about more of the unbelievable features.