Leonardo DiCaprio Just Sold His New York City Condo For $8M

This year, Leonardo DiCaprio took home 12 awards for his role in The Revenant, including his first-ever Oscar. Despite those major wins, he did experience at least one loss in 2016. Leo recently sold his Greenwich Village condo for $8 million. That sounds like a huge chunk of money, but DiCaprio purchased the place on East 11th Street for $10 million back in May 2014. Losing $2 million on the sale probably doesn't worry the 42-year-old actor, though, seeing as he has a net worth of about $217 million.
According to StreetEasy, the 3,663-square-foot condo comes equipped with some unusually extravagant features. For instance, there is a circadian lighting system and in-duct aromatherapy system. Whoever bought the condo is about to live a seriously healthy and relaxed life, and at a steal. Take a little peek inside ahead.
