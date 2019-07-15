Louis Theroux Doc Finds Hope In Life After The Toxic Westboro Baptist Church

Over the course of the documentary, Louis digs into the reality of Westboro without its founding member and most influential figure. Pastor Fred Phelps, known within his community as Gramps, died in 2014. Louis learns, however, that Gramps was supposedly exiled from Westboro after adopting a more lenient attitude that contradicted the aggressively hateful messaging his organisation promoted. His family who still operate within the church are reluctant to confirm or deny that this happened – let alone whether they prompted an internal vote to get rid of him – but Megan tells Louis that not long before he was kicked out, Fred had walked out onto the lawn outside their house and shouted towards the rainbow-painted 'equality house' across the street that its inhabitants were "good people". Megan says this public acceptance of the LGBTQ house triggered his expulsion from the church.