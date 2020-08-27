Will it be hot today? Or will you be facing a torrent of icy rain by lunchtime? That is the question one must ask themselves as they get dressed each morning as we navigate this strange period of not-still-summer-but-not-yet-autumn.
When it is hot, it’s likely that your first instinct is to remove as much clothing as possible. In 30-degree weather, we assume that the worst thing we can do is cover up, but in actual fact, it can be the perfect remedy for the soaring temperatures. When it's colder though, you're looking for a little more coverage. The solution? A swishy, flowing dress that will keep you both cool and comfortable.
Despite being a long-time summer staple, maxi dresses often get a reputation for being overly dressy. But we’re here to show you that long dresses don’t have to be reserved for wedding guest attire and can instead be an easy option to throw on. With tons of flowy frocks made from light materials like linen and cotton, the long dress is a perfect addition to your summer staycation wardrobe.
Though often reserved for walks around cobbled streets on the continent, maxi dresses can work just as well for a picnic in the park or a stroll to the local beer garden. Whether you choose a swaying seersucker maxi from the likes of Ganni or opt for a sunny smock dress from Lazy Oaf, the fashion world has plenty of long looks to keep you cool or covered up this season — whatever the weather.
To check out the best long dresses for the last long summer days, click through the slideshow ahead…
