Borrow From The Boys: 5 Looks We’re Stealing From Men’s Fashion Week

London Fashion Week Men’s AW20 drew to a close yesterday and although the street style provided ample wardrobe inspiration (pastel worker jackets! Sweater vests! Slouchy suiting!), the capital’s most exciting designers offered a host of looks to steal this season.
It’s 2020 and we all know gender is a construct; people should wear whatever the hell they want, wherever they exist on – or outside of – the gender spectrum, so it’s high time we looked beyond women’s fashion month for sartorial styling tips.
With innovative, sustainable and political new visionaries like Grace Wales Bonner, Art School and Bethany Williams all featuring on the schedule, LFWM should be your first port of call for get-up refreshes this year.
From ‘00s club kids to New Romantic ruffles, here are the looks we’re stealing from the boys this season.