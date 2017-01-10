6 Of The Best Looks For Women At Men's Fashion Week

By definition fashion is about evolution, newness and change. Now, more than ever, the industry is in a serious state of flux, challenging what has gone before, as both established fashion houses and emerging designers begin to merge men's and womenswear on the catwalk. Whether it's via the catwalk pics streaming your Insta feed or trend reports online or in magazines, for years we've grown accustomed to seeing women's shows in February and September and, more recently, men's in January and June. However, increasingly for labels (jostling in a competitive and unstable market) it makes more sense both logistically and financially to consolidate men's and women's into one unified show, thereby shaking up the traditional system.
Yesterday, London Fashion Week Men's (previously known as London Collections Men) concluded for the AW17 season and although the official name might suggest otherwise, a significant proportion of designers presented womenswear among the men's offering. Whispers from the front row asked whether there would still be a place for men's fashion week in seasons to come as more brands announce that they will be showcasing men's collections during women's fashion month in February and March instead. However, we'd like to hope that LFWM will stick around, as over the past few days we saw provocative and powerful collections that really inspired us about dressing next season.
As unisex clothing becomes more and more mainstream and male and female collections are showcased side by side on the catwalk, ahead are our favourite looks for women from London Fashion Week Men's AW17.