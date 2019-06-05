From Lauren Conrad to Lucy Hale, hairstylist Kristin Ess has tended to the tresses of countless celebrities. You also might have spotted some of her signature styles on Instagram: glass hair, blunt bobs, beachy waves, full fringes, defined curls – there aren't many looks she can't nail. But as well as being a dab hand with a pair of tongs, she knows a thing or two about haircare.
Having taken the US by storm, her namesake haircare collection has just landed at Boots and Feelunique, and consists of everything from purple conditioner and restorative hair masks, to dry shampoo and texture spray for beachy waves. The packaging is sleek, the scent salon-worthy, and the ingredients (including castor oil for nourishment and glycerin for a glass-like shine) are beauty editor-approved. But will the hotly anticipated range give us lengths like an A-lister? Ahead, 7 R29 staffers gave it a go.