Lauren Conrad Reveals She's No Longer 'The Girl Who Didn't Go To Paris'

In a moment that will live in infamy in the reality TV world, 19-year-old Lauren Conrad chose love (her then-boyfriend Jason Wahler) over a trip to Paris during her internship at Teen Vogue in Hollywood, California. Instead, the show's season one finale saw Conrad opt to hang out with Wahler at their Malibu home that summer, while Whitney Port went on the trip in her place. When we met up with the cast again in season two, L.C. revealed that she and Wahler had (of course) broken up, and she became forever known as “The Girl Who Didn’t Go To Paris.”
But that was 2006. And Conrad, who is now married with a child, is past all that. So much so that she poked fun at herself on Instagram. On Saturday, Conrad posted a mirror selfie with her son, Liam, perched on her hip. She wished the child a happy half birthday, writing, “6 months ago this little peanut arrived and made me a Mama. I haven’t slept much since then, but I feel so lucky to call this sweet little boy mine.” The best part, though, is that she did so wearing a $38 ban.do T-Shirt that features the phrase “I’ve been to Paris.”
Of course, fans of The Hills picked up on the joke immediately, and comments on Conrad's Instagram ranged from ““You’ll always be known as the girl that didn’t go to Paris” haha this shirt is everything ??” and “wasn’t she the girl who DIDNT go to Paris??” to “Nostalgia❤ LC all grown up?❤” Still, this tee is a conversation starter, and a major throwback for any Laguna Beach or The Hills fan. And with an under-£25 price tag, we have a feeling it's going to sell out quick. Because no one wants to be the girl who didn't go to Paris. Not even LC.
