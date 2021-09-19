Kitri’s Latest Drop Is Here To Brighten Up Moody Autumn Days

When we start the tentative transition into autumn, more often than not the shops begin to look a little...grey. It’s a shade that many of us gravitate towards when the weather takes a turn for the worse, with cooler colour palettes reflecting chillier days. This season, however, there's pep in our sartorial step, thanks to Kitri and Jessie Bush aka We The People Style.
For her third and final collaboration with the independent fashion brand, Bush is bringing her signature splash of colour to the autumn/winter collection, with a range of bold patterned knitwear and statement dresses taking centre stage. Incorporating winter florals in a range of red, pink and rust hues alongside classic autumnal patterns like check and plaid, it's clear that the pieces have been created to turn heads.
At the forefront of this show-stopping agenda are the hyperfeminine frocks. Moving on from summer's selection of picnic-ready dresses, the collaborators are sticking to their cottagecore roots with a clutch of new, ditsy print additions featuring frill necks, lace collars and balloon sleeves. And if you prefer to keep things casual, a range of pullovers, sweater vests and easy overshirts rounds out the rest of the romantic collection.
Click through the slideshow ahead to view the most playful pieces in the collection...
