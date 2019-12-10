Perhaps the never-ending battle between freezing cold weather and boiling hot commuter trains makes a heavy winter coat more faff than it's worth. Or maybe it's the slew of sweet jackets that have come our way this year, one such being the checked number.
The checked – or lumberjack – jacket feels quite retro in that we remember boys with man buns wearing them back in 2013; you could say they were the tiny beanie of the early 2010s. Now, though, they've been given a contemporary refresh and, paired with corduroy trousers and Dr. Martens or kick flare denim and a hoodie, are the solution to our winter wardrobe problem.
Layer up or down as much as the temperature requires, and wear with everything from a slip dress to your trustiest rollneck. Click on for our favourites...