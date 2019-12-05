Get Saucy: Our Winter Wardrobe Is Inspired By Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo

Mayonnaise divides people – is it fabulously comforting, or weird when you think too hard about what it's made of? Should it be reserved for club sandwiches or applied liberally to everything from chips to pasta (you heard us)? Either way, the creamy hue has made its way into our wardrobes this season. Best worn through sumptuously autumnal textures (think corduroy and wool), your only concern should be spilling mulled wine all over it.