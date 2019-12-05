Get Saucy: Our Winter Wardrobe Is Inspired By Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo

When perusing the catwalks of AW19 and subsequently considering our cold-weather wardrobe, one thing became apparent. Each colour we were drawn to was reminiscent of a store cupboard classic: the humble condiment.
Sure, every autumn and winter ushers in warm shades of brown, red and yellow, reflecting the fallen leaves we trample over on our Sunday walk to the pub. Yet something about 2019’s offering felt particularly zingy.
From ketchup red spotted at A.W.A.K.E Mode, Altuzarra and Dries Van Noten to Maille-style mustard check seen at Batsheva and Charlotte Knowles, this season we’re drawn to the saucy accompaniments that make every meal that much better.
HP Sauce
The big daddy of condiments, this iconic sauce (its bottle even features the London skyline!) is a stalwart of British culture. Bacon butty? Get the HP Sauce out. Hangover fry-up? You guessed it. We're moving the silky brown shade away from our plates and into our wardrobes this season, as from Hermès' leather tailoring to Rejina Pyo's patent trench coats, delicious slick browns were seen across the board throughout AW19's fashion month.
Mayonnaise
Mayonnaise divides people – is it fabulously comforting, or weird when you think too hard about what it's made of? Should it be reserved for club sandwiches or applied liberally to everything from chips to pasta (you heard us)? Either way, the creamy hue has made its way into our wardrobes this season. Best worn through sumptuously autumnal textures (think corduroy and wool), your only concern should be spilling mulled wine all over it.
Isabel Marant Sweater, £510, available at Matches Fashion; Topshop Trousers, £36, and Boots, £79, both available at Topshop.
Ketchup
Ketchup, catsup, red sauce, tomato sauce...how we love thee! Late night visits to kebab shops and Saturday morning breakfasts would not be the same without you. Designers across the four fashion cities paid homage to the juicy shade this season, with red colour blocking spotted at Balenciaga, Christopher Kane and Elie Saab. Wear it head to toe, and head to your local chippy.
J.Crew Jumper, £100, available at Matches Fashion; No.21 Skirt, £400, available at Matches Fashion; Topshop Boots, £79, available at Topshop.
Wholegrain Mustard
A more serious and sophisticated condiment, wholegrain mustard is the yin to our Sunday roast's yang. Look to French brand Maille for the ideal colour palette: deep browns and golden yellows combined, realised perfectly on the AW19 catwalks in heritage check. You'll find inspiration galore at Burberry, Coach and Gucci, who presented the most divine workwear-appropriate suiting.
