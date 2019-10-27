Everything But The Trench: 24 Head-Turning Coats For Autumn

Trench coat hoarders, take note. We're ditching the in-between-seasons silhouette in favour of Michelin Man-style puffers, faux leather gems and preppy pea coats. Sure, a classic trench is cool, but what we're gagging for right now is a statement piece that's both traffic-stopping and cosy.
Consider injecting your wardrobe with a little runway ethos, which this season is all about embracing bold and eye-catching winter coats. Go hard or go home, essentially. Quilted detailing (thanks, Bottega Veneta) sent ripples through the AW19 circuit, with A.W.A.K.E's glossy padded coat a particular standout. Acne Studios delivered with its trademark aviator jackets, while Balenciaga's floor-skimming aubergine puffer occupied our mind for days.
We're ticking off two trends at once – think shearling and mock croc – and wrapping ourselves in puffers that practically swallow us whole and sliding our arms into buttery soft Penny Lane coats. Click through for our pick of OTT coats that are guaranteed to turn heads...