Kenya Hunt On #BlackGirlMagic & What It Means To Be A Bad Bitch

Thirteen years later, CaShawn Thompson, a mother, wife and Early Care and Education Specialist, based in the Washington, DC area began using the hashtag #Blackgirlsaremagic as a source of uplift. "The hashtag was born of a childhood understanding of how wonderful Black women are. I first used it in a Tweet in response to someone saying that Serena Williams looked like a man and that is why she was a superior athlete," she told me. In an interview with the writer Feminista Jones she explained, "The difference was, I was the first person to use it and reference Black girl empowerment. Other times it was used before, it was always something about Black girls’ and Black women’s hair. I was the first person to use Black Girl Magic or Black Girls Are Magic in the realm of uplifting Black women. Not so much about our aesthetic but just who we are."