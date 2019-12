Who Is Hurt Most By Fashion Nova’s Latest Controversy?

For Richard Saghian, the company's notoriously private CEO, Fashion Nova is the house that Instagram built. One major secret to his brand's success is that the retailer produces clothing faster than Zara (we just didn’t realise how fast that was, exactly), because he understood the power of Instagram very early on. #NovaBabes like Kehlani, Teyana Taylor, Kylie Jenner, Amber Rose, and Cardi B (who has worked with the brand since 2014 and her second collaboration with the brand sold $1 million on the first day), have changed the way customers interact with advertisements that authentically tap into popular culture. “She started doing posts and tagging Fashion Nova, and we noticed,” Saghian said of the brand’s relationship with Cardi B. “We saw the engagement from her followers and how genuine her engagement was with them.”