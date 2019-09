How Fashion Nova Became Instagram's Most Popular Brand

Zara and H&M (third and fourth on InfluencerDB’s list, respectively) have each come under fire for being racially-insensitive, resulting in the Zara, as The New York Times reported in March, “beefing up their approval process” for products before they land in customers hands (or on social media where they can be called out) — or diversifying their teams. LikeToKnow.It and Revolve (number five on the list) have had their share of diversity issues, too. When RewardStyle launched LikeToKnow.It in 2016, the influencers invited to use the platform were overwhelmingly white . Earlier this year, Instagram users called out Revolve for the lack of non-white and plus-size women invited on its #RevolveAroundTheWorld trip to Phuket, Thailand. As a result, people took to the comments section of the store’s Instagram account, criticising the company for its lack of diversity not just on the trip, but on its site and social media feeds, sparking the hashtag #RevolveSoWhite . It’s hard not to wonder if missing the mark on inclusivity is costing each of these companies money.