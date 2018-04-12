“I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit all that ass,” Belcalis Almanzar rapped on the song “She Bad” off her debut album Invasion of Privacy. Of course, we expected the rapper to shout out the Instagram-friendly fast-fashion brand: Not only did she flaunt the label in her latest music video, but she constantly shows Fashion Nova love, wearing many of its pieces, including a pair of jeans shorts she styled with an Altuzarra jacket and a vintage Green Day concert tee to her album release party last week. Now, Cardi is getting “schmoney” with the brand — and we're not talking about #sponcon.
In an interview with Apple Music Beats 1, she spilled the beans that she’s designing a line with the clothing label. “With Fashion Nova, they gave me the opportunity to design what I like and what I want to put out,” she told host Ebro Darden. “I’m going to put out a line with them, a little something-something for the fall. It’s going to be crazy because it’s what I like.”
“You know one of my passions is fashion,” she explained. And while both Fashion Nova and Cardi B are keeping the details under wraps for now, we’re hoping this collaboration is a maternity (or bridal!) line to follow the plus-size range the retailer introduced in early 2017. “They’ve been rocking with me from the beginning,” Cardi tells Darden. “Fashion Nova is big, and I know that a lot of people cannot afford expensive ass shit so everything is going to be affordable. I want people to look good and to look high-end with a good budget price and that’s the perfect opportunity. I’m excited for that.”
Fashion Nova is just as pumped for the collaboration as Cardi B. “She’s part of the family, Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova tells Refinery29. “Cardi’s been wearing Fashion Nova for years, before her music career took off,” he continued. “We’re so excited for this next chapter and our new collaboration. She’s been hands-on in designing every aspect of the collection. I think our customer will be very impressed.”
According to an official release, "Cardi has spent numerous hours innovating designs, creating new silhouettes, and translating high-fashion looks into affordable pieces, with help from the Fashion Nova team and her own creative team, power stylist Kollin Carter." The fall/winter 2018 collection, which will feature 80 to 100 pieces (including "denim, dresses, and outerwear"), will be available on FashionNova.com and at the retailer's fie Southern California store locations in October.
Cardi continues to put on for the regular, degular, shmegular girls, reminding us, once again, that there is no one working as hard as she is.
