This Cardi B-Approved Brand Was More Googled Than Dior This Year

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper succinctly summed up her love for the brand on Instagram, saying : “Still on a budget hoe!!! I could never stop wearing my @fashionnova ! Ima wear it till the day I die!!!” Cardi B may be onto something by choosing to wear designers and brands that won’t bankrupt her fans who want to achieve her look. Her stylist, Kollin Carter, tells WWD , “We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive. He continued: “We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, ‘OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford.’ That’s really important to us.”