Her Loewe Puzzles are currently her most used – "The quality, versatility and unusual design drew me in" – but which bags in her collection evoke the best memories? "I have a vintage metal bag in the shape of a round shell that I wore when I got married," she says. "I didn’t plan on wearing a bag at all but, like all my vintage finds, that bag was just there – I like to say that I don’t find them, they find me. I just loved how it looked with my dress. That bag is an extra special piece for life and looks good enough to wear on any summer day." Blanchard's ability to snaffle out one-of-a-kind vintage pieces is one of the reasons she is loved by so many. What's her best find so far? "A vintage tanned leather fringed bag that I bought in a vintage shop on the lower east side of Manhattan that’s no longer there. I took it off the display mannequin and prayed that it was for sale. To this day it’s one of the best vintage fringe bags I’ve found, and that was a decade ago."