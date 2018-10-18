The Best Buys From Ikea's Plant Section

Much like Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's characters in 500 Days of Summer, we too could blissfully play house in Ikea. The Swedish superstore is filled with every single home good we could imagine — and even a few we can't. Aside from the better-known furniture, décor, and meatball offerings, the affordable shopping destination also boasts a surprising section that shells out living organisms: The green kind.
Ikea's plant section has our inner succulent-fiends screaming. Containing all apartment garden essentials from chic planters to sleek tools and, most importantly, live green friends, it's a plant lady's dream come true: trendy and budget-friendly. Scroll ahead to immerse yourself in Ikea's garden oasis — fiddle leaf figs, bonsai trees, and millennial pink pots included.
