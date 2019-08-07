I Am Hannah Is A Heartbreaking Ode To Single Women In Their 30s

We see Hannah go on a fair few of these dates. A couple of them are awful (one guy shouts at her for wasting his time before storming out of a public park, another sexually assaults her outside the bar toilets) and one turns out to be promising but not necessarily the type of relationship Hannah is looking for at the time. Despite our objective understanding as an audience that Hannah can do whatever she wants, with whoever she wants, whenever she feels ready, woven into the almost mechanical function of online dating is the endgame: having children. It's a pressure that Hannah's acutely aware of and Hannah’s mother, who is desperate for grandchildren, isn’t shy about reminding her that the fertility clock is ticking. Is it something that Hannah wants? Not yes, and not no. But is it something that Hannah feels she should be working towards anyway? I think we all feel the answer to that one in our ovaries.