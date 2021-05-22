How To Watch The Friends Reunion In The UK & Ireland

Friends fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief... because the show's eagerly anticipated reunion special has found a UK and Ireland home.
Friends: The Reunion will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW from Thursday, 27th May. This is the same day as it premieres in the US on HBO Max, making it that bit easier to avoid spoilers.
You'll be able to watch the show on demand from 8.02am on the day, or catch it when it airs on Sky One that evening at 8pm.
HBO Max's trailer for Friends: The Reunion hints that it's likely to be an emotional affair. "Where's the tissue box?" says Jennifer Aniston as she returns to the iconic sitcom's original soundstage, Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, for the first time in 16 years.
The trailer shows the six main cast members – Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – revisiting familiar sets from the show including Monica's living room and Central Perk.
It also shows what appears to be a Friends-themed fashion show and a Q&A session hosted by James Corden.
The reunion special will also feature guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, Kit Harington and Malala Yousafzai.
Supporting cast members Elliot Gould (Jack Geller), Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles), Thomas Lennon (Randall), Christina Pickles (Judy Geller), Tom Selleck (Richard), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green) will be on hand to reminisce, too. Could we be any more excited?!