Wait, Jennifer Aniston’s Idea For What Rachel Green Would Be Doing Now Is Actually Perfect

Now, I can’t be the only one who didn’t see this coming. A clothing line, sure, though, personally, I imagined Rachel as more of the behind-the-scenes type than a designer. But Nili Lotan. Don’t get me wrong, the New York-based designer carries an enviable selection of elevated basics, but it wouldn’t be the brand I envisioned for Rachel. Instead, I pictured Rachel becoming a Ralph Lauren lifer, her closet a shrine to the Americana brand’s classic, preppy pieces that she acquired over the course of her time there. Today, she’d pair long-sleeved, cashmere sweater dresses with fitted white button-downs (as was done for the brand’s autumn ‘20 collection ) for work, and wear vintage polos with baggy jeans and sneakers on the weekend.