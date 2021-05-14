The Friends Reunion Guest List Is All Over The Place (In A Good Way)

For a while, it felt like we were all living in "The One Where We Were Conned Into Thinking There Was Going To Be A Friends Reunion." But now it's official: The cast of the iconic NBC comedy series is finally getting back together after 17 years.
After two postponements and a rollercoaster of false hope, we've finally been given a premiere date (May 27), a teaser, and a wild mix of guest stars.
Friends first premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. The series is one of the most popular sitcoms to date, and focused on the lives of six best friends and roommates: Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Matthew Perry as Chandler, and David Schwimmer as Ross. The unscripted reunion was shot on its original home on Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The teaser doesn't give too much away, and shows the cast's backs as they walk together. The clip ends with the title: "The One Where They Get Back Together," an homage to the show's episode title format.
In addition to Friends' six stars, the show will also include a star-studded guest list: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Some of the names at first glance make more sense than others: Selleck and Witherspoon, for example, guest starred as characters on the show. But everyone else has some kind of connection to the series — for an Ellen bit, Bieber once posed as a tour guide on the Friends set and surprised unsuspecting fans. BTS' RM often credits the sitcom for helping him learn English.
*screaming* #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/j9GbWv4Ley— hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) May 13, 2021
With this motley crew all together, one thing's for sure: this reunion is bound to be The One We Won't Forget.