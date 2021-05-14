The Friends Reunion Guest List Is All Over The Place (In A Good Way)

Friends first premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. The series is one of the most popular sitcoms to date, and focused on the lives of six best friends and roommates: Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Matthew Perry as Chandler, and David Schwimmer as Ross. The unscripted reunion was shot on its original home on Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The teaser doesn't give too much away, and shows the cast's backs as they walk together. The clip ends with the title: "The One Where They Get Back Together," an homage to the show's episode title format.