Against an uncertain and somewhat depressing backdrop, it's sometimes easy to think we can't make a difference. But whether it's visiting an elderly housebound woman for a chat once a week or helping children from a deprived area read and write, there's no doubt that volunteering can have a major impact on someone's life, and is integral to society. Many of us are socially conscious, with more than a quarter (27%) of British women volunteering at least once a month, according to the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO). Whether you're looking to reduce stress (research shows that volunteering helps combat depression), make new friends or just wish to get stuck in and help out more in the community, we've outlined eight different – and super-flexible – ways you can get involved.