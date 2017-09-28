The dream job. Does it exist? And if it does, how do I find it?
Two questions that we’ve probably all asked ourselves at several points during our lives. Considering we spend an estimated 12 years of our life at work, this is hardly surprising. That’s a lot of Mondays to spend wishing it were Friday.
A recent study by Hired, the employers consultancy firm, found that 70% of adults believe their dream job does exist. While this is good news, only 40% of adults report that they love their current job. Which means a big portion of us are spending the working week somewhere we’d rather not be.
It’s understandable; finding your dream job can seem like a daunting task. There are many options out there – so many careers, so many skills to be learned. In fact, the toughest part of it is often overcoming those first steps towards making a change and understanding what it is you want from your job.
Cue Otegha Uwagba, the founder of female creative network Women Who, who has created the ultimate starter kit for women looking to kickstart the hunt for their dream job. The Dream CV Planner is a careers resource helping women to identify what a successful and fulfilling career looks like for them.
Otegha is a writer and brand consultant who now works for herself, having previously spent years working at Vice and creative agency AMV BBDO. Much of her expertise on this subject comes from her own experience of identifying and pursuing her dream job.
At points in her career she, too, felt that paralysing sense of dissatisfaction but, rather than let it fester, she made some bold moves to change things. Thus the nucleus for The Dream CV Planner was born. We caught up with Otegha to find out how it works and get some simple, practical tips to get the dream job hunt started.