One of the most refreshing aspects of the book, and indeed of Otegha herself, is the dedication to exposing the difficulties of starting out on your own; the side that involves chasing invoices and irregular cash flow. “I think there is a real tendency to glamorise this #hustle and #girlboss culture without showing the really nitty-gritty side,” she says. “I think the fact that people feel empowered enough to pursue their own things if they want to is great but, like any business, there has to be a good idea behind it. I definitely don’t think freelancing or being self-employed is for everyone. I don’t try and pretend that it is.”