These Are The UK’s Highest-Paying Jobs Right Now

In fact, no fewer than 12 of the UK's 20 highest-paying jobs are in the healthcare sector, according to Indeed's end-of-year figures. With an average salary of £100,000, consultant dermatologist is the highest-paying healthcare job and the fourth highest-paying overall. Ophthalmologist, vascular surgeon and nephrologist also appear towards the top of the list.
Tax partner (£124,000), head of sales (£116,000) and chief financial officer (£112,500) are the three highest-paying jobs on the list, which Indeed compiled by analysing hundreds of thousands of full-time job listings posted on the site.
Advertisement
Four of the top 20 highest-paying jobs carry six-figure salaries, which is down from 11 in last year's list.
“Although healthcare dominates the very highest-paying jobs, the roles commanding the biggest salaries in the country – tax partner, head of sales and chief financial officer – reflect high pay for those steering organisations’ financial performance, navigating through a pandemic in which some businesses have flourished," said Indeed's in-house economist, Jack Kennedy.
"While our table of highest paid jobs is full of positions that require years of experience and extensive training it’s important to remember that they also carry the burden of making important – in some cases life and death – decisions, which can impact the direction of an organisation as well as its employees."
Check out the top 20 highest-paying jobs according to Indeed below.
1. Tax partner (£124,000)
2. Head of sales (£116,000)
3. Chief financial officer (£112,500)
4. Consultant dermatologist (£100,000)
5. Vice president of engineering (£99,300)
6. Ophthalmologist (£98,000)
7. Vascular surgeon (£97,000
8. Nephrologist (£96,700)
9. Consultant paediatrician (£96,100)
10. Neonatologist (£96,000)
11. Locum consultant (£95,700)
12. Anaesthesiologist (£95,600)
13. Consultant oncologist (£95,300)
14. Rheumatologist (£94,700)
15. Chief technology officer (£93,400)
16. Litigation partner (£93,300)
17. Plastic surgeon (£93,000)
18. Orthodontist (£92,800)
19. Director of analytics (£92,700)
20. Director of product management (£91,900)
2. Head of sales (£116,000)
3. Chief financial officer (£112,500)
4. Consultant dermatologist (£100,000)
5. Vice president of engineering (£99,300)
6. Ophthalmologist (£98,000)
7. Vascular surgeon (£97,000
8. Nephrologist (£96,700)
9. Consultant paediatrician (£96,100)
10. Neonatologist (£96,000)
11. Locum consultant (£95,700)
12. Anaesthesiologist (£95,600)
13. Consultant oncologist (£95,300)
14. Rheumatologist (£94,700)
15. Chief technology officer (£93,400)
16. Litigation partner (£93,300)
17. Plastic surgeon (£93,000)
18. Orthodontist (£92,800)
19. Director of analytics (£92,700)
20. Director of product management (£91,900)
You can find out how real women negotiated their way through job changes and promotions to get what they're owed in Refinery29's Salary Stories.