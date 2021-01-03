These Are Now The UK’s Highest-Paying Jobs

Data modeling is now the highest-paying profession in the UK, according to new research.
Roles in this field, which involves building databases which translate complex data into computer systems that affect companies' decisions, come with an enviable average salary of £145,000.
Indeed analysed hundreds of thousands of job listings to compile a table of the UK's most lucrative jobs. Tax partner places second with an average salary of £127,000, followed by security project manager on £125,000.
“Data modeler is a role few people outside the tech and business worlds will have heard of," said Indeed's Bill Richards. "But its low profile may partly explain why it is so well paid; candidates with these specialist skills are rare and employers are fighting hard to win their attention – by offering high salaries."
Elsewhere, more than a third of the highest-paying roles lie in the healthcare sector. Neurosurgeons, Neonatologists and paediatric consultants can expect to command salaries approaching six figures.
However, there is clearly a significant pay disparity in this sector. By contrast, the average salary for an NHS nurse is around £33,000.
Indeed's Bill Richards said the pandemic has "polarised" the job market across the board. "Hundreds of thousands of people have lost, or are losing, their job, meaning employers who are recruiting can expect no shortage of applicant," he explained.
“But those who need people with very scarce skills face a challenge, as luring expert and specialist workers away from their current employer is even harder than usual. While money talks, offering a big salary is only one tactic, and the most strategic employers will design jobs around these valuable people’s work-life priorities.”
Check out the top 20 highest-paying jobs according to Indeed.
1. Data modeler £145,726
2. Tax partner £127,357
3. Security project manager £124,208
4. Contract consultant £120,529
5. User experience researcher £118,261
6. Chief financial officer £115,467
7. Active directory engineer £114,000
8. Tableau developer £108,112
9. Vice president of sales £104,046
10. Vice president £101,933
11. Medical director £100,746
12. Chief commercial officer £98,272
13. Orthodontist £96,405
14. Virtualisation engineer £96,108
15. Vice president of engineering £95,912
16. Neurosurgeon £95,327
17. Neonatologist £95,183
18. Paediatric consultant £95,152
19. Ophthalmologist £93,876
20. Anaesthesiologist £93,711