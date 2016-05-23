

The mothers I speak to who have gone back to work full-time say that life is a struggle and planning for the future is virtually impossible. Shanae Dennis is 23 and has a two-and-a-half-year-old son called Jayden. She's a single mum and she's returned to work full time as a cancer researcher for the NHS. She says it's difficult to make ends meet. "I'm forever going to be in this situation, paying for childcare. It's impossible for me to save for a deposit, pay rent and pay nursery fees,” she says.



When nursery hours are limiting and childminders are often even more expensive, Shanae isn't surprised that some women struggle to go back to work and to progress when they're there. "Jayden's nursery has a one pound a minute late fee and they're not lenient on that," she says. "It's shocking that it's 2016 and people's hours aren't 9-5, but after 5.30pm, you have to pay a higher rate."



According to Charlotte Faircloth, senior lecturer in the Department of Social Sciences at the University of Roehampton, research suggests that the effect of becoming a parent on careers hits women a lot harder for a range of physiological, social and cultural reasons. However, she points out that progress has been made. New shared parental leave was introduced in April 2015 and mothers can now transfer their leave to their partners from two weeks after the birth of their child. "The changes to parental leave and our ideas about fatherhood have affected things," she says. "We have a much greater assumption about fathers being ‘involved’ these days. This might often be quite token but I think it’s definitely a very different picture to, say, 30 years ago."



She added: "I think there’s been a general inflation of the importance of the role of parenting in society. Employers are now being expected to make appropriate allowances not just to women but to men too."



Katherine Twamley from the UCL Department of Social Sciences thinks sharing leave, when it happens, helps mothers achieve in the workplace. "It can ease women's transition back to work. Women report to me that they feel less guilty and more at ease in work knowing their partner is taking care of their child. It's easier with one parent at home and it's more flexible than nurseries – there's no rushing in the mornings and so on," she says.

