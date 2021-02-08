Fashion’s Latest Muse? The Fruit & Veg Aisle

The paradox is that many of these aesthetic references to the natural world are merely that – aesthetic. But with a continuing and increasingly urgent stress on sustainability in fashion, hopefully fruit and vegetable prints will cease to appear on polyester items and instead find their way onto more sustainable fabrics, many of which are actually made from fruit and vegetable waste, points out Burks – from Piñatex, which is made from the discarded leaves of pineapple plants, to Orange Fiber, a company making fabric from pulp and skins discarded by the fruit juice industry. "For many people today, the idea of wearing something that contains fibres from a plant (or fruit or vegetable) is much more appealing than wearing something made from fibres derived from petroleum," she says.