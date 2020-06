Feeling Fruity: Summer Fashion Gets Its 5 A Day

Fashion has a fruity new squeeze. It came to our attention when Reformation dropped its sun-soaked lemon-print collection – all citrus-laden tea dresses , kick-flare skirts and crop tops – and our entire Insta feed went zesty. Looking closer, on the catwalks of AW20 Off-White gave red co-ords a citrus edge, while Jacquemus served up one of its five a day with lemon raffia-macramé accessories. Gucci's sun hats and silk scarves favoured pineapples and its strawberry collection, from jacquard tights to box-fresh kicks, became instant collectables. Batsheva, too, splashed juicy oranges across prairie dresses, while Shrimps gave knitwear a fruit salad finish.