Feeling Fruity: Summer Fashion Gets Its 5 A Day

Fashion has a fruity new squeeze. It came to our attention when Reformation dropped its sun-soaked lemon-print collection – all citrus-laden tea dresses, kick-flare skirts and crop tops – and our entire Insta feed went zesty. Looking closer, on the catwalks of AW20 Off-White gave red co-ords a citrus edge, while Jacquemus served up one of its five a day with lemon raffia-macramé accessories. Gucci's sun hats and silk scarves favoured pineapples and its strawberry collection, from jacquard tights to box-fresh kicks, became instant collectables. Batsheva, too, splashed juicy oranges across prairie dresses, while Shrimps gave knitwear a fruit salad finish.
Indie jewellery brands like Sandralexandra have been creating sweet glass banana, apple and orange necklaces and earrings for some time but this summer it seems like all corners of fashion are feeling fruity. Whether it's the cherry – the classic, tongue-in-cheek motif favoured in the '70s – or the apple – a symbol for New York labels – time and again we're drawn to fruit as a feelgood symbol.
From limoncello to citrussy pasta via buttery madeleines and fresh slices in our G&Ts, lemons in particular instantly transport us to sun-kissed holiday destinations – perhaps that's why they're fashion's poster child this summer. We may not be travelling overseas any time soon but, weather permitting, we can still dress like we are. After all, when life gives you lemons...
