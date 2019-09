I'm a funny kind of freelancer. My work – making films – comes in contract to contract. These jobs usually roll on from one another, and they have always been in the same place: a giant office with lanyards and lunch breaks, working hours and weekends off.But every now and again, I am spat out with no indication of when I might be re-employed. And flay around trying to piece together projects to keep money dribbling in and my brain busy.In these windows, I witness first-hand a totally different way of going through life, one that's surprisingly common; according to the Office of National Statistics, nearly one in five of the UK's workforce are freelancers. Thanks to changing work patterns and technological advances, Forbes predicts that , by 2020, one in two will be. How do they do it?Personally, I wake up every day overwhelmed. Even with unlimited time, I struggle to get anything done, and in the last six weeks, have practically nothing to show for myself, bar an exceptionally clean bedroom and a growing mastery of Anna Jones’ cookbook.So, to find out how better to master the art of productivity as a freelancer, I sought the advice of some seasoned professionals about how to create your own work, on your own time.