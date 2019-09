Obviously no one except the richy-rich will have access to all the equipment you find in a proper gym at home, but a lot of it isn't necessary to get a good sweat on. For cardio HIIT and Pilates -based workouts you won’t need anything at all, and even for strength-based work you’ll only need a few dumbbells. Unless you’re lifting the huge weights, you can find them at places like Argos (I got some of my lighter ones at Tiger ) and they can be stored under sofas or in cupboards with ease.