The Best Apps For Setting & Reaching Your Fitness Goals

Most of us mentally set lots of fitness goals ("I want to take one workout class a week!" "I want to run a race!" "I want to start lifting!"), and then forget all about them immediately after voicing them to the world. It's honestly difficult to adhere to an exercise routine, especially when you're trying something brand new. But that doesn't mean you should dismiss your goals altogether or beat yourself up for not following through — you just have to find new ways to stay accountable.