The Women-Directed Movies From 2017 To Watch Right Now

When we asked Cristina Escobar, Communications Director for the Representation Project, how we could support women in film, she gave us a simple set of instructions. "Go out and see movies directed by women, particularly on opening night of opening weekend, because that’s the one that matters in terms of how they count how successful a project is," Escobar said.
From Lady Bird to Wonder Woman to Battle of the Sexes, there was no shortage of movies directed by women to support in 2017. You may have missed the opportunity to give your dollars to them during opening weekend, but you can still support these films by watching them at home.
We'll keep this list updated with future projects directed by women. For now, these are the films recently directed by women to keep in your queue.
