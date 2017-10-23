Choosing not to engage in a film or TV show is one method of communicating your opinion to the studio. Another way is to constructively respond to the projects you do see. After viewing films or TV shows that delight you (or enrage you), the experts are in agreement about the next step: Harness the power of your phone. As Blakley says, social media turned the tables on what the consumer, or the little guy, was capable of communicating. “Activists have been effective at making visible the problems that we have in society which I think were a little more hidden, which is something that frightens people. Social media dredges up the good and the bad, and makes it visible to all,” Blakley commented.