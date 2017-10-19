All The Upcoming Weinstein-Related Projects To Keep An Eye Out For

Following the torrent of sexual assault and harassment allegations leveled against him, Harvey Weinstein has been ousted from his own production company. But will he still be making a profit from The Weinstein Co.'s films? A Mashable investigation concluded that, since Weinstein still holds a 20% stake in the company, the answer is yes. So if either the Weinstein Company or Dimension Films do well, then the value of Harvey Weinstein's stake in the company rises.
Despite the tumult of the past few weeks, the Weinstein Company still has many TV and film projects in various stages of production. Some projects, like a TV show collaboration with Amazon, have already been nixed. Others, like the January release of Paddington 2, are likely to move forward.
If you don't want to support Harvey Weinstein in any way, shape, or form, here are the projects to monitor.
